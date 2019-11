TheBigGreenGiant on December 31, 2015

The Other Side was a coffeeshop located in the gay village part of Amsterdam, and so welcomed members of the LGBTQ community, as well as straight people as my group found out. There was a decent selection of strains available here, but one thing that made this shop appealing was how cheap the strains were on offer at. The coffeeshop had a modern feel to it and was quite comfortable to sit down and enjoy a smoke in. There was an atmosphere created that reminisced that of 'a down with the kids place' with the choice of vibes that were played there.