Ruthy99
Great atmosphere and awesome service! Very nice people and their products are great!!
We're so glad you had a positive experience. It was great meeting you! Please come again soon!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We are a medical dispensary in Atoka, OK, serving all of southern Oklahoma. We provide medical marijuana to card holders. We provide an inviting atmosphere, and truly care about providing our patients with the highest quality products. We have Sunday Extracts, 1937, Red Earth Cannabis, Smokiez, and Bison Extracts. Our inventory grows almost daily.
The staff are wonderful and very knowledgeable about their products, the flower is amazing in looks, smells and appearance and the prices are extremely reasonable. The Lemon Skunk x Hash Master is definitely one of my favourite strains, and I’m super happy to have found it!
Thank you so much! We are so glad you stopped by. Hope to see you soon!
Jay and Pam were so friendly, and were very knowledgeable about the medicine. The prices are out of this world, for great quality cannabis. The location is safe and easy to access. I will definitely be returning in the future.
Thank you!! It was great meeting you! Hope to see you soon!