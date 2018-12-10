Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This place was great! Danay showed me some great looking blueberry muffin flower! Super clean shop def recommend
Lalesm
on November 20, 2019
great store!
Kedrinakakid1
on November 19, 2019
I love everything about it.!
Tuck87
on November 15, 2019
my first time there staff was awesomely nice! thanks peak I'll come again.
Amarie1024
on November 11, 2019
Worst place ever. Extremely unprofessional and it really looks like this is just a cover business... what was really going on back there .... too many sketchy people being paranoid constantly running from their back room while they played what sounded like the Xbox. packaging is garbage too. Budtender didn't know anything about any strains and doesn't smoke. Horrible.
christaasnow
on October 26, 2019
Very friendly and welcoming. Maribai helped me and I will definitely be a returning customer.
Msholer3
on October 24, 2019
Rachel was very knowledgeable and courteous. I would highly recommend.
Greg20012
on October 23, 2019
Meadow was awesome and helped me get everything I needed!
LeMarieRich
on October 14, 2019
I popped in to pick up some cones and they were out so James grabbed me a few from the back to tie me over until they got more in. Thanks for looking out for me. Also grabbed a great deal on my fav cart brand. I'll be back!