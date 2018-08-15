andreakbig on November 1, 2019

HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE - Their pax pods are always empty. I have had FOUR pax pods with either NOTHING in them, or they have been half full. Why I still went in after 4 times... it's the closest dispensary to my house. The fourth time I went in, the manager (with the green hair and eyebrows... Jared I think) refused to give me a refund... HE EVEN SUGGESTED THAT I SMOKED IT MYSELF BEFORE RETURNING IT, AND THEN SAID THE PODS ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO ALWAYS BE FULL. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!? I have been a loyal customer from day 1, when everyone has told me to stay away from The Reef because of their prices and horrible quality. The budtenders are nice, but this guy was an absolute moron. Absolutely appalling customer service. I will never go in again.