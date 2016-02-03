mellie81 on August 28, 2018

location is good. staff is friendly, not very knowledgeable asked for a Indica...(I'm epileptic can't really do sativa) the girl brittany said they have a great gram for $5 of a indica dom hybrid...i can do this I get home start smoking, start feeling super anxious look at the package and it's a sativa dom hybrid...i won't be back and I would not recommend go across the street to emerald coast!!