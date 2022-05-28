Whether you're looking for something to relax the body or relax the mind, you'll find quality meds at competitive prices at the best dispensary in Ada, OK The Remedy. From brand new patients to the cannabis connoisseur, your needs come first when you shop at The Remedy in Ada. Have a question? Ask away. With decades of first-hand cannabis experience, my team is ready to field virtually anything ya got. And if we don't have the answer, we'll find it for you. Looking to get a medical card? We've helped over 2,274 people get their medical card in Oklahoma. If ya need help, give us a call!