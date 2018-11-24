Nicknamesaredumb
The product quality is top shelf. The staff(especially the night shift guys) are super friendly and helpful. Always has a good deal, or a good promotion.
4.7
10 reviews
Great place and great people will def be back
Absolutely LOVE this dispensary. Reasonable prices, excellent selection, knowledgeable and friendly staff. I also love the parking lot being hidden behind a fence. I feel like it respects the patients' privacy and I feel safer when purchasing my medicine.
This is a great location. Staff is very knowledgeable and they have plenty of strains to choose from
good service nice people
I love this place. there are only two places in Sapulpa that I like going to. the atmosphere is great and smells really good. the quality is great. and the service is also really great I love it there and it seems like the people there try to get to know you and the strands that you like I give this a four out of the five!
The cashiers are always friendly, it’s a very light atmosphere, knowledgeable in the products they carry and they sponsor a race car which automatically gets my two thumbs up👍🏻👍🏻
The Sacred Herb is by far my FAVORITE!! I drive 38 miles 1 way to come every week :) The staff are always friendly and they know me by name ! It's always nice walking in and being greeted like they do. GSCx is the Best I've ever tasted . I could go on and on!! basically this place is the TITS!! You wont be disappointed ❤😊
The staff is nice and you can tell they really care about what they are doing.Great selection for every budget and its a plus they are open til 1am on thrus Friday and Saturday
This place is amazing love the service they give you its fantastic!!!!