About this dispensary
The Singing Kush
Singing Kush is Texas's premier cannabis company, featuring a comfortable modern retail space and knowledgeable staff that will handle all of your cannabis inquiries and needs. Since Singing Kush's inception we have been on a mission to set new standards in the cannabis industry. We only source the highest quality products available, and then serve them up in safe, accessible environments. Be a part of our journey as we celebrate excellence in Texas cannabis
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 1
4516 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
License 6136
Storefront
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
12pm - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 11pm
saturday
10am - 11pm
Photos of The Singing Kush
Promotions at The Singing Kush
Updates from The Singing Kush
0 Reviews of The Singing Kush
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.