yetigrow on May 13, 2018

The Slow Burn "Chain" in Yakima is Clean and Bright. However, depending on which one you go to you be left feeling rushed. We prefer the Union Gap Main St location to Market St location. More personal service. Over all good stores, but they don't seem to price to the income of the population base. But when a Vendor(s) tells me they can't believe how high the prices are. It just confirms for us what we were thinking. The new 40th st location is a new addition , if they can just get out in West Valley.