About this dispensary
The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX
The Smoky Grass Station is your go-to shop for top-tier cannabis products, offering a wide selection of strains, disposables, edibles, concentrates, and prerolls. Take advantage of exclusive deals on popular items. With new promotions and fresh stock arriving regularly, you’ll find everything you need for a premium cannabis experience. Shop in-store or online for unbeatable quality and price at The Smoky Grass Station!
Leafly member since 2024
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
12pm - 9pm
wednesday
12pm - 9pm
thursday
12pm - 10pm
friday
12pm - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 10pm CT
Photos of The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX
Promotions at The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX
Updates from The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX
1 Review of The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere