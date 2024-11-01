The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX
The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX

Alvin, TX
The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX

The Smoky Grass Station is your go-to shop for top-tier cannabis products, offering a wide selection of strains, disposables, edibles, concentrates, and prerolls. Take advantage of exclusive deals on popular items. With new promotions and fresh stock arriving regularly, you’ll find everything you need for a premium cannabis experience. Shop in-store or online for unbeatable quality and price at The Smoky Grass Station!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
1468 TX-35 Suite B, Alvin, TX
Storefront, ADA accessible, Veteran owned

Hours (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
12pm - 9pm
wednesday
12pm - 9pm
thursday
12pm - 10pm
friday
12pm - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Open until 10pm CT
Same day, Payment: Cash, Credit Card, Debit

1 Review of The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
a week ago
Very inviting, open and roomy, people working are very knowledgeable about the products
