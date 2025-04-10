Last updated:
Edible
show all
Other
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Tackle Box Dispensary
At The Tackle Box Dispensary, we’re more than just a dispensary—we’re a locally owned, patient-focused community dedicated to helping you feel your best. We believe our patients are more than just customers; they’re friends and family, and their health and happiness matter to us. With a passion for wellness, education, and quality care, we strive to provide the best medical cannabis, CBD products, and premium cigars to support your journey to a healthier, happier life. 💚 We are just south of the Chickasaw National Park on the west side of Highway 177 in Sulphur. We have ample parking. We are also outside of city limits which saves you on city sales tax.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
1134 Highway 177 S, Sulphur, OK
License DAAA-VKNK-BEOP
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
7am - 10pm
monday
7am - 10pm
tuesday
7am - 10pm
wednesday
7am - 10pm
thursday
7am - 10pm
friday
7am - 10pm
saturday
7am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 7am CT
Photos of The Tackle Box Dispensary
Promotions at The Tackle Box Dispensary
Updates from The Tackle Box Dispensary
0 Reviews of The Tackle Box Dispensary
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.