At The Tackle Box Dispensary, we’re more than just a dispensary—we’re a locally owned, patient-focused community dedicated to helping you feel your best. We believe our patients are more than just customers; they’re friends and family, and their health and happiness matter to us. With a passion for wellness, education, and quality care, we strive to provide the best medical cannabis, CBD products, and premium cigars to support your journey to a healthier, happier life. 💚 We are just south of the Chickasaw National Park on the west side of Highway 177 in Sulphur. We have ample parking. We are also outside of city limits which saves you on city sales tax.