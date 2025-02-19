Last updated:
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The THC Shop - Rosedale
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
14407 243rd St, Rosedale, NY
License OCM-RETL-24-000027
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 10am ET
Promotions at The THC Shop - Rosedale
Updates from The THC Shop - Rosedale
0 Reviews of The THC Shop - Rosedale
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.