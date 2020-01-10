Grows.by.nate on January 25, 2020

Hey guys Grows by Nate here with another fire review off of IG. I'm going to do these for a cut above dispensaries I go to. I'm a snob when it comes to weed should taste good. So when I find a positive place with reasonable prices and that 🔥🔥 I'm gonna smoke that and then recap my visit. Go check these guys out, you won't regret it. Now my recap. Well, today I went and visited The Urban Garden Dispensary and had the pleasure of meeting the bud tender Rob. 😉 Rob was so polite and extremely helpful for my snoot turning up at the slightest unpleasant aroma. Rob immediately picked up on my knack for quality and wasted no further time. With precision and accuracy Rob reached for the jar of Platinum Purp, "Blueberry OG!" I exclaimed, seeing a familiar strain from Savage Grows but Rob knew better. He first suggested I try a whiff of the purp as he himself was enamored by the flower was currently medicating with this strain. One scent up my nacostals later I purchased without a second thought. I still wanted to smell the OG though and Rob could tell I live a life of variety as my entourage of swedish models were with me (this is true according to this statement I'm making now). Rob then appeased my interests in Pineapple Punch, Blueberry OG, Khalifa Kush oh it was a big timer line up. With so many decisions of fire and being so limited by my non funded PayPal account, I decided on Blueberry OG...Cause I already had done that earlier...Yea I'm high on that purp now and thank you for reading if you're at this part. These guys really do go above to try and treat you right plus their shop is gorgeous. Go check them out!!!! Mention this review and they'll definitely smile. Happy growing 🤙🤙