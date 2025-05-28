18 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
The Vape Vault
At The Vape Vault, we believe that everyone deserves access to premium flower without the premium price tag. That’s why we’re committed to offering top-quality cannabis products at prices that make sense. Whether you’re seeking relief, relaxation, or a little boost to your day, our carefully curated selection is here to help you feel better—and live better. Feel Better. Live Better. That’s more than a motto—it’s our mission
Leafly member since 2025
- 330 S Lafayette St, Shelby, NC
- call 7044069890
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 601600591
- StorefrontADA accessible
Hours and Info (ET)
friday
10:30am - 8pm
saturday
10:30am - 8pm
sunday
10:30am - 6pm
monday
10:30am - 8pm
tuesday
10:30am - 8pm
wednesday
10:30am - 8pm
thursday
10:30am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Same day
Cash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10:30am ET
1 Review of The Vape Vault
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
G........r
May 28, 2025
Love going thru the drive thru!! Employees are super helpful and I am comfortable looking and not feeling rushed.