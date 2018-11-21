Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Amazing place! Up here for my wedding and helped this guy out!!
rusty_fwg
on September 2, 2019
Very chill place to stop in and talk about their products.
They had a great selection and did offer up some deals on flower they needed to move.
The young lady running the shop was super nice.
jenraejoseph
on August 31, 2019
great selection.
grahambrown569
on August 28, 2019
Great people good deals
Ambersandefer
on July 20, 2019
I love this pot shop and all their prices / options. Super friendly. I stopped going to the other pot shops in my area! :)
MollieRae
on July 19, 2019
favorite shop by far! Fish & emma are always helpful and welcoming 🤙
ANDREWD81723
on June 20, 2019
This place is the spot to get some good deals, talk to nick about all your needs a very knowledgeable guy.
Gdndude
on June 19, 2019
Wonderful staff and great specials. If you're looking for CBD options, they are usually flush.
Dirilict420
on May 18, 2019
you really need to separate wax and sugar wax on your site and ADVERTISE THEM PROPERLY
Dispensary said:
Thank you for your feedback! We're a newer store and have just recently started building our website. I will look into this ASAP and truly appreciate your input. I do hope that you check back in with us in the future and let us know how we're doing. Thank you for your time.
snugglr1
on May 18, 2019
Great drive there, no lines, nice clean environment inside, current update on website for menu, and exceptional products. I definitely will make the drive to go back.