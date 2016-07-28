Biggieblunts206 on August 28, 2018

Came in for a few things, picked out a gram of oleum and was curious about something comparable so the guy offered the fire bros “rosin” which was not comparable in any sense. More like packaged reclaim. If you don’t know about your products, be honest and grab someone who does. Got the vibe they were frustrated with having even a few customers in the store and that I wanted to look around a little. Some seem to forget it’s a retail job because it’s a weed store.