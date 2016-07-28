MarandaWeed
A good reliable dispensary. Amazing product with even better employees. I look forward to every visit.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.6
10 reviews
A good reliable dispensary. Amazing product with even better employees. I look forward to every visit.
I love The Vault! This is my go to spot. budtenders are always extremely friendly and give great recommendations. I like trying different strains and I'm never disappointed. When i'm trying to save money, their $14 1/8ths are hands down the best "cheap" flower I've tried vs various other spots.
Good prices and always nice people
Honestly they seem really uninformed about what they're selling. Not to mention I was sold a two pack of pre rolls that actually turned out to be a 4 pack that was stripped of two. ? But wasn't told that the box was literally missing spaces and at the bottom I'm fine print said 4 pre rolls, while the new ubi sticker says 2pk. Weird
Every time I show up I'm greeted with a smile! The budtenders are knowledgeable, kind, and point out deals. they have 25% off something in store every day so it keeps me coming back 😁
I love the Vault!!!! Great store! Love all the bud tenders in there too!!!!
Came in for a few things, picked out a gram of oleum and was curious about something comparable so the guy offered the fire bros “rosin” which was not comparable in any sense. More like packaged reclaim. If you don’t know about your products, be honest and grab someone who does. Got the vibe they were frustrated with having even a few customers in the store and that I wanted to look around a little. Some seem to forget it’s a retail job because it’s a weed store.
I went for the 420 sale, and it wasnt really a 420 sale. They were out of their ounces. I got a few 1/4s but only because I was tired and I knew my favorite shop would be packed around the block (and it was). Also, the guy said he knew nothing about prohibition's topshotz, but i looked at the menu again when I got home, and there it was. And it was difficult to find. Not happy about any of it, really.
Stopped in for the first time a month ago and have already been back since. Very helpful budtenders and loyalty program. Will be back.
Visited The Vault for the first time last night. I found it very inviting and the staff knowledgeable. The selection of flowers and edibles was large and varied. Very happy with my experience.