Verdes is focused on wellness. Our dispensary is operated by registered nurses and both our dispensary and grow facility are family owned and operated. We employ nearly 70 New Mexicans and serve over 8,000 medical cannabis patients in New Mexico. All Verdes Customer Service Providers are extremely knowledgeable and have been trained by the RN’s on staff to ensure patients are given safe and accurate information. Verdes employees have completed multiple industry certifications and travel at least once a year to National conferences, where they are educated on current medical cannabis standards.