kkb124 on August 28, 2019

This dispensary is super beautiful and the staff are all incredibly nice, helpful, and knowledgeable. The NY state medical marijuana program is pretty limited in what you can purchase, and there are only a few brands out there on the market in the state. They were able to walk me through all the options, what set them apart, what would work best for my issues, and what to expect. I left feeling empowered and ready to give this a shot! I can't wait to come back.