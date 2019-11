stoneyjen651 on July 17, 2017

We are on vacation and just passing through Alaska visiting different areas of the state. Very easy to find and it's in an amazing building. Historic and beautiful also very clean and shiny new inside counter and store. Very chill but knowledgeable staff are helpful but not pushy at all. Lots of choices like flower, shatter, pre rolled and edibles. Very good pricing, cheaper than Juneau or Skagway prices. Really cute hoodies, shirts and stickers for a little souvenir as well which are fun for out of state residents not blessed with legal shops. Everyone around and in the shop were very respectful of the town and tourists. It was very casual and discreet, the town should be proud of this store and the extra business it will bring them and their shops and restaurants up and down main. People visiting this establishment are also respectful of the town and residents. I did not witness anyone smoking in the open, on trails or near any shops. Thank you for the fun experience and we wish you amazing luck with your new business.