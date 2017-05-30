DrPooper
First time I was able to visit a dispensary, hailing from all the way in Franklin County, Virginia. Definitely a great choice for a first visit. Top notch quality too.
Cool place right on the river! Friendly and helpful staff!
Great job by Liza, Shane, Dre and the girl with dreads whose name I forgot. 5 Star service by all of them in welcoming me into the shop and providing personalized recommendations for the variety of quality products. The Moose has become like my second home in Ketchikan! Stay fried 8)
Awesome joint! Selection is amazing and the BEST deals!! Remember CASH only :)
Liza was great she helped me get the perfect doobie and gave directions to my hotel. Great product great shop
Liza was an awesome bud tender. Super helpful and knowledgeable, and made sure I got the best deal, best bang for my buck. Thanks Stoney Moose!
This is my all-time favourite store here in Ketchikan. I love everything about it. Great quality, great service, and the atmosphere is mellow and welcoming.
Wow, this is hands down Ketchikan's premier marijuana dispensary! Let me tell you, they always have the absolute best selection and quality. Their staff are very friendly and more less go out of their way to help you. Pleasant atmosphere, great music, and incredible dockside ocean views await you here!
This location is outstanding!! Staff are super friendly and always bring joy to other peoples lives.
I love the location. you really get a great historical view of the old "Red Light" district.