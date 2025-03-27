Last updated:
Third coast hemp co
We are a premium dispensary, smoke shop and hype store offering North Houston and surrounding areas a tailor-made experience. All of our staff is incredibly knowledgeable and has been in the industry for over 30 plus years combined. We offer a range of products such as hand-selected craft cannabis, pre-rolls as big as cigars, out-of-this-world edibles, pain relieving topicals, CBD gummies and flower, heady glass pieces, exotic sodas and much more. Did we forget to mention that we're also an authorized Puffco retailer? That's right, each Puffco Peak Pro that we sell is backed by a 2 year warranty and also comes with a free gram of hash rosin. Stop by and see what all of Houston's smokers are talking about!
20550 Townsen Boulevard, 30.01721829397168, -95.25050208835295, Humble, TX
License 32098177077
sunday
12pm - 4pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 8pm
saturday
11am - 8pm
TimeUp to 60 minPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Available until 8pm CT
