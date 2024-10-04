Third Coast Supply Co. Smoke Shop
Logo for Third Coast Supply Co. Smoke Shop
DISPENSARY
HEMP THC

Third Coast Supply Co. Smoke Shop

San Antonio, TX
1366.5 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
148 products | Last updated:

Weed deals

Shop all weed deals

Staff favorites

show all

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Seeds

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Third Coast Supply Co. Smoke Shop

We are not your average Smoke shop. We are a small team of like minded connoisseurs all working towards the same goal. Everyday we strive to provide San Antonio with the best products and customer service. Our store has a huge variety of sought after one of a kind products. From hard to find Sodas and Clothing to $50,000 pieces of Glass art. You are sure to find something unique in our store! Follow our instagram to stay tuned in with our day to day life at TC!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 37
5563 De Zavala rd., Suite #140, San Antonio, TX
Send a message
Call 210-833-6564
Visit website
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessible

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
11am - 10pm
tuesday
11am - 10pm
wednesday
11am - 10pm
thursday
11am - 10pm
friday
11am - 10pm
saturday
11am - 10pm

Photos of Third Coast Supply Co. Smoke Shop

Promotions at Third Coast Supply Co. Smoke Shop

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Third Coast Supply Co. Smoke Shop

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

7 Reviews of Third Coast Supply Co. Smoke Shop

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.