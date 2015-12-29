MJRN1066 on April 4, 2019

Of the four dispensaries I visited in Las Vegas, Thrive was my favorite. It was well stocked, well staffed and the staff was very friendly. Like many of the dispensaries in Las Vegas, Thrive is located in the industrial district off the Strip. There is little street lighting, so I would recommend taking advantage of the ample free parking and drive or ride share rather than walking to the dispensary. Thrive has a great selection of items. They were the only dispensary where I found the Pax Era pods I was looking for as well as the Mindy's edibles with a 1:1 THC/CBD ratio. They have really great staff as well!