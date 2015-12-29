Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I’m new to smoking weed and know anything about anything. So when I was diagnosed with cancer and at this to help me. I was very Intimidated to say the least. I find this to be one of my favorite local shops to visit. I have had nothing but excellent service every time.
MrNeil
on April 23, 2019
I Love the staff
Ingrid13
on April 16, 2019
Nice staff and atmosphere
MJRN1066
on April 4, 2019
Of the four dispensaries I visited in Las Vegas, Thrive was my favorite. It was well stocked, well staffed and the staff was very friendly.
Like many of the dispensaries in Las Vegas, Thrive is located in the industrial district off the Strip. There is little street lighting, so I would recommend taking advantage of the ample free parking and drive or ride share rather than walking to the dispensary.
Thrive has a great selection of items. They were the only dispensary where I found the Pax Era pods I was looking for as well as the Mindy's edibles with a 1:1 THC/CBD ratio. They have really great staff as well!
Cas89
on February 5, 2019
I feel welcomed every time I go here. The set and environment are awesome. Great daily deals and specials
GeneroKing
on October 22, 2018
It’s nice
Young_lark
on October 21, 2018
Great team! 💯👌
Mercd
on October 20, 2018
Always come to this location when I go else wear always pure disappointment they know me by name feels welcoming
martellinia
on September 23, 2018
The pricing selection and customer service here is amazing don't go anywhere else!!