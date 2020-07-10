Linziemae
Stopped in yesterday to get a couple prerolls for the evening.. staff was very friendly and bud was decent.. we will definitely be back
Thanks for stopping in and seeing us.
We fully support our veterans and will give any veteran with valid ID a 15% discount on all products. And since your a return customer, we will give you the extra 10% as a returning customer. Bring a referral and we will give you 5% more. Yes that is right, you could get 30%. Trust me, we take care of our own.
*Can be combined with other discounts.
This little gem on Hwy 77 is a great little road side flower shop! Quaint atmosphere and super friendly staff made this a crazy great stop! Great selection of great flower!! best of luck to you guys,I'll definitely be back!
Thank you very much for visiting us. Look forward to see you again real soon. We just added more strains so we are now at 17 strains. :)