barrnana on June 20, 2018

Best dispensary in israel, hands down (at the moment there are 9 different dispensaries). Excellent service, widest range of products available here, and very high quality strains. Compared to Amsterdam, same quality of strains, just some different varieties. Compared to states such as California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado... not comparable yet, on every level. Overall, if you can get a medical prescription in Israel, I highly recommend Tikkun Olam