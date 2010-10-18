Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
very friendly and knowledgeable staff. highly recommended.
Denver123487
on January 25, 2018
Great buds local in town ask for Andrew!
getsomebuds
on February 25, 2014
This place is awesome! They had several choices of flower. I picked up some of their Kalamath Kush and a vape pen. The ladies there were real and very informative. I felt this was a comfortable environment I will recommend this place to all my Military friends and family they gave me a vet discount also..Thanks Timberline
Dallas220
on February 12, 2014
STAY AWAY!
$72/.125 & $146/.25... If simple math escapes a person then I can't imagine they can properly operate a digital scale.