a........t on August 23, 2020

As soon as you walk in you’re greeted with a kind, warm smile. The space is SO large and open. The lighting is perfect and the merchandise areas are displayed amazingly. The budtender, I cannot speak highly enough of his expertise. He’s always one step ahead of where I think I want to be when selecting a strain. When I was asked what I was looking for in a weed, all his suggestions were exactly what I had in mind based on my own research on Leafly. He was able to give further information and guidance based on experience. I leave knowing I made an informed purchase that I feel good about. Great atmosphere, friendly staff, would recommended. #idodriveacrosstowntocomehere