The bud was tiny popcorn nuggets definitely not 26%thc it put me to sleep. They were advertising a ounce of Blue Dream 75$ it was on menu but gone. The idiot bud tender I think I knew more about it than him before
ddwatson2
on September 7, 2018
Budtenders are super helpful and friendly, great selection of bud, concentrates, and edibles, and super cheap prices - concentrate grams for $10! Unbelievably awesome!! This is my go-to dispensary!
GoldChariotTimothy
on December 5, 2017
Staff is helpful. Menus stay pretty updated in store. Good selection of flower. Good prices.
Kodibeahr
on October 18, 2017
Awesome staff, willing to help out someone who wasn't sure of what was what and what to look for. Great discount for Vets. So friendly and helpful.
Jlisk
on September 20, 2017
Love the staff love allllll the product. Have a question ask. Just want something small or have a budget ask. This place is amazing and my only go to store.
BipolarGrunt
on August 3, 2017
I love this boutique. Competitive prices wide variety locally owned. they also have some really nice accessories at reasonable prices. discounts for veterans as well. the staff is always patient and helpful as I tend to be a browser.