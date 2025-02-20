Last updated:
Flower
show all
Edible
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Toke Truck
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 2
License 3-20889-0513-1
Delivery
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
delivery Info
Scheduling available in checkout
Today’s hours
Order minimum$25PaymentCredit Card, Debit
Closed until 9am CT
Photos of Toke Truck
Promotions at Toke Truck
Updates from Toke Truck
0 Reviews of Toke Truck
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.