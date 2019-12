Avene on November 19, 2018

Love the location, sales, products, service, etc. Do not like the lack of information on products. Service does their best, but labels on products lack information there for the service does not know the answer at times. For Example: Simple labeling information such as, "How much sativa vs how much indica? 60%-40%, 20%-80%, etc." Other than the lack of informative labeling, every thing else is Super Great! Glad you guys moved to town.