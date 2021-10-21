Top Kush Only offers the best cannabis at affordable prices to ensure that you receive the benefits of the highest quality cannabis in a safe, welcoming, and accessible location. A licensed and permitted Oklahoma medicinal dispensary, Top Kush Only sets the bar with exceptional customer service, educational programs, and community service. Stop by and visit us for an amazing cannabis dispensary experience and in store specials. ❇️ Loyalty Program: Our loyalty program tracks the amount you spend in store, for every $100 you spend you receive $5 of in-store credit that is redeemable at any time and never expires. 👍 Review - Get a Penny Pre-Roll When You Leave Us a Review on Leafly, and Google