Top Leaf
223.7 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
48 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Top Leaf
Leafly member since 2022
cash acceptedstorefrontrecreational
In Store Hours (ET)
monday
9am-9pm
tuesday
9am-9pm
wednesday
6am-9pm
thursday
9am-9pm
friday
9am-9pm
saturday
9am-9pm
sunday
9am-9pm
Photos of Top Leaf
Show all photos
1 Review of Top Leaf
see all reviews
m........r
September 7, 2022
Great vibes, smelled ah-mazing, and of course- Great Selection! Lots of choices in flower, and all the other good stuffs. I got some Baby Jeeters Fire OG, I'm wrecked.