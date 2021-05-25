a........2
Yesterday
I just left the shop and I was very impressed from the layout, to the budtenders, to the product. I've been to alot of dispensaries over the years and majority of the the service was less than you would expect. Not this shop they were attentive, able to answer all questions I had and I left feeling appreciated, they made me feel valued like most businessess should. THIS IS DEFINITELY MY NEW 1ST STOP. The energy in the place was welcoming, friendly and i felt at home in the presence of complete strangers which is a rarity. I'll be telling friends and family ALL ABOUT 420 TOP SHELF THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE TO OUR COMMUNITY!!