So I went into this shop for the first time on Sunday, the 5th of Dec.. I noticed the store had very little product for being open 8 months. They didn't have a great selection on flower. I did find something I liked. I was told I qualified for the senior discount, which by the way I didn't get. I was charged $40 for my purchase. I talked to the lady in the store about how I didn't like buying old weed. She said she didn't like that either. But yet the stuff she sold me is almost one year out from the harvest date. So they bought old weed when they opened the store. It's got a harvest date of 1/11/2021. This weed was so old that when i took a bud out of the jar, it turned into powder right before my eyes. That stuff should have been discounted it was so old. The name says it all. It is more expensive than what I'm used to paying. I can get the same thing for $6 cheaper closer to home. I went to Olympia to visit the store across the street from TopShelf420. They were rude and so I decided to try this place and now I'm sorry that I did. I won't shop here again, even if I'm in the neighborhood. I definitely won't recommend them to anyone.