dispensary
Medical & Recreational
Top Shelf Botanicals - Arlee
Arlee, Montana
1909.6 miles away
In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Sorry, we couldn't find any nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Top Shelf Botanicals - Arlee
Leafly member since 2023
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm