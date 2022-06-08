32 Reviews of Top Shelf Botanicals
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........9
June 8, 2022
Terrible service and the selection is the worst in town. They act like they could careless if you shop there.
c........6
March 24, 2022
Verified Shopper
If I could give them 10 stars I would! I love the service we get here and the products are always as told. You wont find a better place to do business! 🙂 Thank you, Carol R.
m........5
June 15, 2021
Love the place...
y........4
April 13, 2021
I know quality is assured and the price can't be beat! my go to dispensary!
H........o
September 14, 2020
Went to pick up some shake to cook with yummy...Wedding Cake looked and smelled amazing.Also was able to get some fresh Lemon Jedi and it did not disappoint 😎🤪👨🚀
l........e
June 18, 2020
Verified Shopper
Best dispensary in town. Quality products and they will take time to answer any questions you might have. Highly recommend!!!!
A........n
April 10, 2020
Been goin here for little last couple months now and it's been fan.tastic! absolutely enjoy popping in and seein what's going new
M........p
April 2, 2020
Verified Shopper
It’s great that our dispensaries was still open during this time in need!
M........1
March 30, 2020
Verified Shopper
Very friendly and knowledgeable!
M........r
March 24, 2020
Such a Wounderful and friendly farmacy. Both of the ladies are supper helpful.
F........e
March 18, 2020
Im super impressed with the service and care and products that organic wellness provides. Everyone is very helpful and kind
S........h
March 6, 2020
the shop is wonderful. prices are great! and the laduea in the are so sweet to me everytime i come around
B........y
February 24, 2020
I like how they answer all your questions. I like the weed they have there I'll be back today thank yall some much. welcome to Durant.
G........s
February 2, 2020
These are the friendliest people with the best products in town. They never make you feel rushed and are great to answer all of your questions. I’ve never been disappointed with anything I’ve gotten from them. Try it for yourself and let all of your friends know...Durant’s #1 dispensary!
d........6
January 31, 2020
We’ve been to this dispensary several times and love the place will be back and will recommend..🙂
T........6
January 27, 2020
The place is wonderful. The quality of the product and the prices are on point. The staff makes the experience even better. This will be my go-to dispensary.
k........2
January 23, 2020
The employees are very polite and helpful. They go out of their way to make customers feel welcome. They are knowledgeable about their products. I would definitely recommend everyone to come in. You won't be disappointed. I Love It.
R........s
January 19, 2020
great customer service every time i walk in the door
M........2
January 18, 2020
was told I'd get a pre roll for writing a review, it didn't happen lol. very nice people though. loved the quality of bud
B........s
January 18, 2020
Love it
W........e
January 8, 2020
great customer service and amazing prices
M........1
January 8, 2020
Amazing ambience, friendly service and good hearted employees. 10/10
O........s
January 7, 2020
First off... the Entry/Waiting area is AMAZINGLY beautiful...lively plants and living things...upon entering the back area i was greeted by the budtender Kate. she is a very laid back and chill chick. knows her medicine and can answer your questions. the top shelf flower ive purchased from Organic Wellness was def. fire and soothed my ills... prices were good...and they offer cool daily specials...check em out.... you wont regret it.... -OGRE-
T........t
January 4, 2020
I loved everything thing.the meds there were perfect and on point.u could go in with a frown and come back out with a smile.i am amazed with how nice the lady's r and they take there time to help u with all your questions and show u what products are available for you!!!!!!!