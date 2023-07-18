Promotions
Veterans, Senior Citizens and Students
Show ID to claim discount in-store!
On the 1st & 3rd MONDAY of every month we will offer $75 Ounce Pre-packed Special
$2 Preroll Special (doesn't apply to all prerolls) Happening on the 15th of every month
Moonrocket MONDAYS - 10% OFF Mini Moonrockets 2G TUESDAY - 10% OFF Select 2G Pens Wood WEDNESDAYS - 10% OFF All Packwoods Thirsty THURSDAYS - 10% OFF Slap Shots Faded FRIDAYS - 10% OFF Select 1G Pens STIIIZY SATURDAYS - 20% OFF All STIIIZY Products SEND IT SUNDAYS - 10%-15%% OFF Select Strains
