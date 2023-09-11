Great place...friendly staff..clean store..bud is posted clearly on the board all categorized into different percentages of THC and 3 different price points.. also they are color coded with indica,sativa, and hybrid..huge selection of carts..nice selection of pre rollies..first time there..certainty not the last..many places to choose from and I've been to many in town this one is one of the better ones..worth the stop in..

