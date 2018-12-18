Zeredcouch
Awesome place. Killer atmosphere. The employees here are chill people, not to mention attentive. These guys are good at keeping me coming back.
4.8
10 reviews
Love this store. Everyone is super friendly and knowledgeable. Great place for a newbie to start as they will walk you through it!
Love this location and the staff. Always good conversation and even better knowledge of what they have in their store.
Great products
Thank you for the review. We receive new products regularly. Show us some love and we'll return the favor.
Service was perfect and the staff is always very friendly and helpful. Recommend 100%. This is the best storefront in OKC.
Please tell all of your friends and fellow patients to come and experience the "Topshelf" vibe! Stay TOPSHELF!
super friendly and knowledgeable staff. bought some Granddaddy purp, and that sh** was fire! Top Shelf definitely live by their name.
Thank you greatly! Come back in to see us sometime!
Very good people and great quality of products
We pride our ourselves in quality products and services! We greatly appreciate the cannabis enthusiasm of all of our patients! Please continue to come bless us with your knowledge and patronage! Stay Awesome!
Awesome Staff and Bud! best prices around!!!!!!!!
We appreciate the love!!!! you guys help make us better!
The help is awesome!!
Gratitude for the love! Come back to see us sometime!
Great people and very helpful. Always have a smile on their faces!
Thank You miss Sylvia! We appreciate you greatly. Pleasure serving you. :)