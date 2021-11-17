TRADECRAFT SUPPORTS VETS!! 💚 First off I want to say how honored and appreciative I am of how Tradecraft Farms supports our military, our veterans, and its customers. Not only do they have some of the friendliest and knowledgeable staff in the area, but they have an amazing selection and some of the best prices I've found. My last 2 visits to the 23rd st location have been excellent, and both Tanner and Eryn were incredibly helpful. Also, Jermiah always takes care of me when I visit the Nicholas HIlls location. On top of all of that, in the last 2 months, these guys have put together some absolutely BOMB "Veteran Boxes" that they have given away for free, to vets like myself, simply to show the military community some love. I can't say thank you enough. These boxes were absolutely FILLED with some of the dankest samples of flower, resin, edibles, and concentrate that I've ever seen. They didn't have to do that, but they did because, quite honestly, they fucking ROCK! Highly recommended. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐