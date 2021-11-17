Shop by category
About this dispensary
Tradecraft Farms - 23rd Okc
Our Story: Tradecraft Farms was founded over a decade ago in Southern California by a small, tight-knit group of family and friends, passionate about the craft and art of growing cannabis. Our family has grown to include retail stores and cultivation operations across the US, but our philosophy has remained the same - Grow great flower, treat others as family and friends. The Craft: From our Farm to your table For well over a decade, we’ve been growing premium cannabis — organic, hydroponic, and sustainably grown. Our master cultivators follow the life-cycle of each plant from seed to flower curating a rich palette of effects, colors and forms. The Strains: We pride ourselves on having some of the best flower in the industry - rich in flavor, beautiful in form, and well-curated in their effects. Try a Tradecraft Farms version of well-known strains like Biscotti, or try one of our proprietary strains and experience the difference.
Leafly member since 2019
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
Photos of Tradecraft Farms - 23rd Okc
Deals at Tradecraft Farms - 23rd Okc
BUY ANY TRADECRAFT FARMS EIGHTH RECIEVE 2 GRAMS FOR A PENNY!! 20% OFF PURCHASE EXCLUDING FLOWER
CANNOT STACK DISCOUNT
(LIMIT 1 PER/PURCHASE)
Ask your budtender to join our loyalty points program! Loyalty points allows us to give back to our loyal patients in the form of store credit. *Phone number and email address required*