About this dispensary

Treehouse Cannabis Dispensary & Weed Delivery - Rockland County

Treehouse Cannabis stands as the premier Recreational Dispensary and Weed Delivery Service in Rockland County and Westchester. Founded by Seth Marks, a Rockland County native with over 30 years of experience as a local business owner, Treehouse Cannabis is proud to be a family-owned and operated establishment. Here, decisions are made around a kitchen table, not a corporate boardroom table. Our primary goal is to offer Rockland the finest cannabis products in the state, coupled with the unparalleled convenience of direct-to-door weed delivery. We collaborate with the top farms in New York to ensure that you receive the highest quality, lab-tested cannabis products. Our extensive selection includes flowers, edibles, vaporizers, pre-rolls, concentrates, tinctures, and much more. We invite you to join our family and discover the Treehouse difference for yourself!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 5
License OCM-CAURD-24-000122
ATMVeteran discountRecreationalDelivery

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

pickup Info

Today’s hours
Closed until 11am ET
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay

delivery Info

Today’s hours
Closed until 12pm ET
Delivery estimateSame dayOrder minimum$75Free delivery min spend$150PaymentDebit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay

1 Review of Treehouse Cannabis Dispensary & Weed Delivery - Rockland County

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
September 22, 2024
clean and simple
