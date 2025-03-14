Last updated:
About this dispensary
Treehouse
"Treehouse offers premium THC-A cannabis products, including multiple cannabis strains, and vapes. We provide a welcoming environment, expert guidance, and a commitment to quality and safety. Whether seeking therapeutic relief or something casual, our knowledgeable staff is here to help you explore the benefits of cannabis. We carry some of the most popular cannabis brands such as Stiiizy, Jeeters, Slugggers and much more"
Leafly member since 2025
Storefront
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am CT
3 Reviews of Treehouse
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
3 days ago
March 9, 2025