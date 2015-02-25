AmberLeAnne
best store hands down
Thank you so much Amber! We like to think we also have the BEST customers, hands down ;)
4.7
10 reviews
THC is my go to shop. they always have what I'm looking for and the staff is very helpful.
Previous post was meant for the santa Cruz location not these people still trying to figure out how to remove the post from these reviews. My frustrations were with santa Cruz treehouse dispensary. Have never been to this specific location but I have nothing bad to say about them. Again my frustrations were with the santa Cruz location.
Cool little shop, packed full of various, quality products. Nice edibles menu and great daily deals. Budtenders were friendly, and helpful.
This place used to be cool but it has completely fell off and now it really sucks! There is only like 2 budtenders that have any clue what they're alking about. Its blatantly obvious the rest are fake and don't know what they're talking about in the slightest in regards to different farms, processes, products, strains, taste, effects and potency etc..( basically just trying to make a sale and talking BS). It seems like they just hired a bunch of people from unrelated retail fields. At least half of them look like they are barely even old enough to legally smoke. Yet these are the people giving long time and new cannabis consumers advice and recommendations, Its a joke now! Only thing keeping this place going is they still carry some quality brands. I reccommend going somewhere else if you have the option.
I reviewed them a while back and they were doing a great job then, but I got to say they just keep getting better. Customer service is #1 and our bud-tender Nichole was super knowledgeable. She gave us great suggestions and recommendations on different thing to try. Even though I live on the north side of Spokane with quite a few places close by, my wife and I will always make the trek out to the Tree House Club first, they are worth the drive. Thanks
Good product but expensive by comparison to other dispensaries I've been too I have friends who tell me about deals they get there but I kinda felt like I was being treated like an outsider or something found the same gram of concentrate I got there down the street for $10 less kinda bummed me out
The vender day they had yesterday was excellent. It was nice to see very local brands.
Clean and casual, staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Stocks are first rate.
Thank you for the kind review! We keep a tidy and chill atmosphere, as some call it, the "judgement free zone"! Hope to too you soon!
The best shop I have been to in spokane. Clean, Friendly, Service is great. Extremely good products/inventory. 5 stars.. pick this shop if you reading this.
Thank you for this thoughtful 5 star review. Yes, pick us! Pick us! :) Hope to see you soon!