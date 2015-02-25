WilliamBonney on September 9, 2018

This place used to be cool but it has completely fell off and now it really sucks! There is only like 2 budtenders that have any clue what they're alking about. Its blatantly obvious the rest are fake and don't know what they're talking about in the slightest in regards to different farms, processes, products, strains, taste, effects and potency etc..( basically just trying to make a sale and talking BS). It seems like they just hired a bunch of people from unrelated retail fields. At least half of them look like they are barely even old enough to legally smoke. Yet these are the people giving long time and new cannabis consumers advice and recommendations, Its a joke now! Only thing keeping this place going is they still carry some quality brands. I reccommend going somewhere else if you have the option.