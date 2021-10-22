Triple M is a locally owned and operated company that is focused on providing the best all-natural cannabis to Adult Use Recreational Customers and Registered Patients at our Plymouth & Mashpee dispensaries. All of Triple M's products are grown and processed in a state-of-the-art facility in Plymouth and undergo stringent external laboratory testing to ensure that the highest quality standards are constantly met. We have a wide variety of flower, tinctures, vapes and edibles, including locally sourced cannabis infused honey. Triple M's staff is dedicated to ensuring that every client looking to improve their quality of life receives the best experience possible in a welcoming, professional environment. Whether you are new to medical marijuana or an experienced user, our knowledgeable staff is available to serve your needs.