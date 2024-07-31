Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Triple OG
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 15
1124 N Washington St Ardmore, Ardmore, OK
License DAAA-V8K5ED84
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalWoman owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 12am
saturday
9am - 12am
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Open until tomorrow at 12am CT
2 Reviews of Triple OG
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
G........8
July 31, 2024
b........5
December 11, 2023