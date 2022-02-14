NO GO for VETERANS. 100% disabled get taxed 100% This is a corporate store. 100% disabled Veterans are exempt from sales tax. This benefit comes from the state of Oklahoma. Every store in Lawton except this corporate store follows the law and returns the Veterans tax money to them. Their excuse for not following the law is that "marijuana is not legal on a Federal level." huh? Makes no sense, because the law that requires them to forfeit sales tax for 100% disabled Veterans is a law created by the state of Oklahoma which gives them the freedom to legally sell and tax marijuana. If you are going to use the excuse that marijuana is not legal on the federal level to deny a Veteran his rightfully deserved tax benefit while you sell him marijuana in the state of Oklahoma than you need to close shop because you are by your own logic breaking the law. We did not feel welcome by the staff. Not even a simple hello.