JustinKing47
Being a Gold Member is amazing! Hands down the best cannabis shop I have ever been in. Top notch products and vibe is great. Love it and can’t complain being a gold member (20%) for life isn’t to shabby.
4.7
10 reviews
Friendly, helpful and coffee!!!
Quality, great selection and friendly service! As a medical patient, this is my go to dispensary and they also have an espresso bar! Wish they carried Trail Blazin though.
Tonight I went in here for the first time, and it was awesome. I'm someone that really hates buying cannabis. I don't like interacting with the people at cannabis stores, and also they stress me out. I don't like having to talk to people about what I want. I don't know if it's leftover cannabis prohibition paranoia, or if I'm just anti-social, but this store was the exception for me. The person working (a guy with long hair and glasses at about 11 on Wednesday) was super nice and made me feel less stupid about going in just to buy papers. The people who work at cannabis stores are often the reason I don't like them, and he was totally different from the experiences that made me feel that way. Additionally, it doesn't seem like it exists for profit, there's heart there. I own a local business, and it really means a lot to me when you can tell that the staff know that the owner/s really care about the shop, and that they themselves care about it a lot. It seems like a really wholesome business. I also really like the layout of the store. It's weird to buy weed out of a glass case, so it's really cool that the smoking apparatuses were on an island, in the open in the middle of the store. This was the least anxiety I've had in a place where cannabis is purchased. Trove was an excellent experience.
Super nice place, used to be my favorite due to proximity but I kept getting unlucky with my favorite strains being out of stock. Regardless this place is great and you can use your gold card for a discount on coffee next door!!
One of the best looking shops in Bellingham, happens to be in central location. However, there are way too many weed stores in Bellingham which offer better selection, prices, and service from more knowledgable staff to settle on the Trove just because it looks nice. You'd think they would have more competetive pricing considering they own the building and operate a side-business next door, but even with their membership deals their prices can't compete with all the other shops less than 5 mins away.
Pretty shop. friendly staff. you get a gold card with awesome savings rewards if you spend enough time there. great selection. Always top notch. they have a lot of grinders and glass pipes on display.
fun shop, always a good stop. Love Josh!
Beautiful shop, I always the best quality flower here.
My favorite place in town. Good selection and service, not too crowded. A+