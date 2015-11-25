sacapuntas666 on July 19, 2018

Tonight I went in here for the first time, and it was awesome. I'm someone that really hates buying cannabis. I don't like interacting with the people at cannabis stores, and also they stress me out. I don't like having to talk to people about what I want. I don't know if it's leftover cannabis prohibition paranoia, or if I'm just anti-social, but this store was the exception for me. The person working (a guy with long hair and glasses at about 11 on Wednesday) was super nice and made me feel less stupid about going in just to buy papers. The people who work at cannabis stores are often the reason I don't like them, and he was totally different from the experiences that made me feel that way. Additionally, it doesn't seem like it exists for profit, there's heart there. I own a local business, and it really means a lot to me when you can tell that the staff know that the owner/s really care about the shop, and that they themselves care about it a lot. It seems like a really wholesome business. I also really like the layout of the store. It's weird to buy weed out of a glass case, so it's really cool that the smoking apparatuses were on an island, in the open in the middle of the store. This was the least anxiety I've had in a place where cannabis is purchased. Trove was an excellent experience.