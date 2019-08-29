Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Very knowledgeable and helpful! Super excited to have you guys right down the road from me! Excellent tips as well! Thank you so much!
Daniellejohns63
on October 25, 2019
this is an awesome dispensary
Kasonhacker
on October 15, 2019
very impressed with this dispo🔥
bigzach91
on October 14, 2019
really like this place. been here a few times and the staff is always very friendly and helpful and they always have some fire buds.. I'll be back soon forsure
TheCrazyHammer
on October 5, 2019
Prices to high may not make it lol
Salyertime12
on September 7, 2019
Very good quality, Treated me like a customer that would like to see come back.
Csmith161
on August 29, 2019
Tru Relief staff are very professional and very very helpful. Whether you want something that’ll make ya go night night or give ya energy to get stuff done, they’ve got it. All the staff know their stuff too