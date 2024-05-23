I have open angle glaucoma and have had multiple laser surgeries and one trab. Pressure in left eye has remained high for years and with all medical treatment and drops has remained around 20 IOP. Pure CBG Foci drops (15 drops per day is my dose per NIH study results recommending 165mg per day to lower IOP). Chris Lynch's formulation has dropped my IOP in 4 months of consistent daily use, to 16 IOP. I have only had this low a reading twice and that was years ago. I highly recommend this THS product for anyone with glaucoma.