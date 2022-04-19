Was very satisfied with my visit. Everyone is so friendly and educated on cannabis! They have great deals and prices. They also do plinko for bdays and every $100 spent! They have happy hour which is AMAZING!!! One more thing, they have 10% not for JUST the first time but the first THREE times!!! Best dispensary by far!!!!
