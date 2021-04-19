Went for my first appointment and Preston was my associate. He was incredibly helpful with all my questions and helped make decisions on what to buy. He's very knowledgeable when it comes to the differences between Sativa, Hybrids and Indica strains and all the products Trulieve carries. Thankfully this is my local dispensary.
I was taken care of by Preston. He is extremely knowledgeable about the products and was very professional. It was a pleasure being taken care of by him. He answered all of my questions and was a wealth of information. He made my visit an awesome experience! Thank you Preston! You’re the best!